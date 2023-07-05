TALBOT CO., Md. - Talbot County Emergency Services has published information for residents impacted by July 3rd’s severe weather.
In a Facebook post shared today, Emergency Services announced a tree limb and brush drop off in the Black Walnut Park parking lot. The Department says only tree and brush will be allowed, and all brush must remain in the parking lot.
The drop off is planed from today until Monday, July 10th.
A Virtual Disaster Assistance Center is also set to open to assist those with insurance issues or questions about Monday’s storms. DES says this Center will be free with no prior registration required. The Center will reportedly be open this Friday from 12pm to 2pm.
A Zoom link to the virtual Center can be found here, with the following dial-in information to access as well:
646-828-7666 Meeting ID 160 911 3971.