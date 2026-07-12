Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and east central Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and moderate to high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&