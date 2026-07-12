QUEEN ANNE, Md. - The Talbot County Sheriff's Office says a man from Queen Anne is arrested on charges in a November 2025 investigation into the physical abuse of his eight-day-old child.
Sheriffs say the investigation started on Nov. 19, after University of Maryland Shore Medical Center doctors determined the child had injuries consistent with abuse.
They say 30-year-old Shayan Latif was woken up by his child around 5 a.m. and noticed the child's head was swollen and they were lethargic. Investigators say Latif did not call emergency services, but drove the child to the Shore Medical Center in Easton.
After doctors determined abuse, sheriffs say the child was transported to another hospital for more advanced care.
In the months after, investigators say they had dozens of interviews, reviewed online data, and developed a timeline before identifying Latif as the suspect responsible for the child's injuries.
On July 9, Latif was arrested and charged with the following:
- 1st degree child abuse
- 2nd degree child abuse
- 1st degree assault
- 2nd degree assault
- Reckless endangerment
- Child neglect
He is being held without bond.