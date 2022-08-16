SALISBURY, MD-- The refrigerator at the Christian Shelter in Salisbury stopped working, a costly situation for the organization and the people it serves. The shelter had to throw away over 2,000 dollars worth of food that would have fed around 75 people. Anthony Dickerson is the Executive Director at the Christian shelter and says food is a big part of what they do for the community.
"Our mission here at the shelter is to minister to those who are in physical, emotional, and spiritual needs," Dickerson said. "And so our first mission is to minister to them physically, which is to feed them."
With the fridge down, it makes their ministry not impossible, but much harder.
"Well never going to be in a position where we can't, but it just makes it a little difficult for us to serve them," Dickerson said.
Kitchen Manager, Zina gale, says the refrigerator inside the shelter- right now- feels more like an oven.
"I could cook some chicken in there, at this particular time," gale said. "it slows my daily progress down because I'm not able to prepare any foods."
she says she will be sticking to canned food and other meals that don't require cooling. Dickerson says the cost to get the kitchen back up and running fully will be around $180,000 and they are depending on donors for raising the money.
"Anything that anybody can do, it would be a real blessing to us, and were hoping that well will get along with our mission," Dickerson said.
A mission that helps so many people. The shelter is depending on donations to fund the repairs and re-stock the freezer. If you would like to donate, you can find more information on the Christian Shelter's website.