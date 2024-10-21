HARTLY, DE - The Delaware State Police located and arrested two women wanted in Kentucky for the alleged kidnapping of three children earlier this month.
According to the Lexington Police Department, investigators were first alerted on October 7th at around 6:30 p.m. to the reported kidnapping of three children by two non-custodial family members. Police say they also learned the children had been taken out of Kentucky.
Police say their Crimes Against Children Detectives identified the car the children were allegedly taken in, and located the vehicle with other law enforcement agencies and the use of technology.
Later that night, Delaware State Police say they stopped the car on Arthursville Road near Hartly. The three children were safely located. The Lexington Police Department says Ashley Brown, 29, and Kolene Shahan, 50, were both arrested and charged with three counts of 1st degree kidnapping.
“The Lexington Police Department would like to thank the Delaware State Police and all the law enforcement partners who helped during the investigation," Lexington police said in a statement Monday.