SALISBURY, MD/SEAFORD, DE– TidalHealth is ringing in the new year with the help of two new faces – the first babies born at TidalHealth hospitals in 2025!

First 2025 Birth at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional

Parents Santhonaz Jules and Sophonie Jean Louis welcomed their daughter Sanjennie Jules at 4:36 a.m. on Jan. 1. Sanjennie was the first baby born at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury in 2025.

Parents Santhonaz Jules and Sophonie Jean Louis welcomed their daughter at 4:36 a.m. on Jan. 1 along with siblings Sanchez, Sandiana and Jun. 

First 2025 Birth at TidalHealth Nanticoke

Parents Peterson and Thamara Louis welcomed their daughter Wenderson Louis at 5:40 a.m. on Jan. 1. Wenderson was the first baby born at TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford in 2025.

Both families were reportedly showered with gifts by the TidalHealth Junior Auxiliary Board before heading home with their bundles of joy.

 

Producer

Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

