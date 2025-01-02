SALISBURY, MD/SEAFORD, DE– TidalHealth is ringing in the new year with the help of two new faces – the first babies born at TidalHealth hospitals in 2025!
Sanjennie Jules was the first baby born at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury this year, according to a press release.
Parents Santhonaz Jules and Sophonie Jean Louis welcomed their daughter at 4:36 a.m. on Jan. 1 along with siblings Sanchez, Sandiana and Jun.
Hospital officials say Wenderson Louis was the first baby born in 2025 at TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford. She was born at 5:40 a.m. on Jan. 1 to parents Peterson and Thamara Louis, also welcomed by big brother Gawensly.
Both families were reportedly showered with gifts by the TidalHealth Junior Auxiliary Board before heading home with their bundles of joy.