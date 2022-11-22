MARYLAND- The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency announced that mobile sports betting will launch Wednesday morning ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Officials say mobile sports betting will be ready by 9 a.m.
Of the 10 entities that were awarded licenses last week, seven of them will be ready in time for launch.
Maryland Lottery and Gaming officials predict mobile wagers from the 10 approved licensees alone could generate roughly $30 million in tax revenue in its first year and $100 million by year five. The state is allowed to grant up to 60 licenses.