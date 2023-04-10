SALISBURY, Md.-Salisbury officials say the traffic signal at Beaglin Park Drive and Parkside High School is being serviced after damages during severe weather. Until replacement equipment can be installed, the signal will be flashing yellow. City officials advise motorists to use caution in the area, particularly during the increased activity surrounding Parkside High School in the morning and afternoon.
Traffic Light in Salisbury Damaged after Severe Weather
Chaz Gill
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today