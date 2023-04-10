Beaglin Park Dr. traffic alert

Courtesy: Salisbury Department of Infrastructure & Development

SALISBURY, Md.-Salisbury officials say the traffic signal at Beaglin Park Drive and Parkside High School is being serviced after damages during severe weather. Until replacement equipment can be installed, the signal will be flashing yellow. City officials advise motorists to use caution in the area, particularly during the increased activity surrounding Parkside High School in the morning and afternoon.