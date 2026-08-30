DELMAR, Del. - A woman and an 11-year-old girl, both from Delmar, died in a motorcycle crash Saturday, according to Delaware State Police.
Police say around 11:30 a.m., the woman and the girl were riding on Whitesville Road, west of Robin Hood Road. At the same time, a Ford rollback truck was driving in the same direction, with a Dodge right behind it. Both trucks were ahead of the motorcycle.
DSP say the motorcycle passed the Doge in a no-passing zone and hit the driver's side of the rollback as it was making a left turn into a private driveway.
They say the operator and the passenger on the motorcycle were ejected.
DSP say the operator, a 36-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital where she died. They say the girl was the passenger and was dead at the scene. Their names are being withheld until their family is notified.
The driver of the rollback truck, a 19-year-old, was not hurt.
The road was closed for about four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared. DSP continues to investigate the crash.