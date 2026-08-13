LEWES, Del. - The Delaware State Police say they have arrested 41-year-old Kenneth Drummond and another 47-year-old man, both from Lewes, in connection to a fight and shooting that occurred on Hopkins Road Wednesday.
Around 4:40 p.m. on August 12, troopers say they responded to a home in the 20000 block of Hopkins Road for a report of shots fired following a fight between two men. Troopers spoke to several people on scene, including Drummond. Later that same evening, troopers were sent to a home on Kendale Road for a report that a 47-year-old man had been shot in the foot. They then determined both incidents to be related.
A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed the 47-year-old man was on Drummond's property, which was in violation of a court-issued No Contact Order. The two then became involved in a physical altercation. Following the fight, Drummond learned the other man was still on his property near the end of the driveway. Police say Drummond drove to the area and fired multiple rounds from a handgun at the man, who was struck in the foot.
As a result, police say Drummond was arrested and charged with the following crimes before being released on a $40,000 unsecured bond:
- Assault 1st Degree - Intentional Serious Injury-Weapon Dangerous Instrument (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
The 47-year-old man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries. After leaving the hospital, police say he was charged with breach of release and was released from custody on an unsecured bond.