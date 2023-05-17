SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the last of three suspects involved in the thefts of a Wicomico County Public School bus and two transportation vans that occurred in December of 2022.
According to police, the theft of the school bus took place on December 28th, and the vans on December 29th. Investigation revealed that three suspects were involved in both incidents and that the bus and one of the vans were located in Hurlock, MD. That transportation van was found to have been completely wrecked and determined a total loss. The second van was found down the road from the transportation facility.
Police investigation reportedly revealed the first two suspects as a 16-year-old juvenile and a 17-year-old juvenile. The third suspect remains unknown.
It will be an estimated $29,253.26 in repairs due to the theft, including the value of the totaled van, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Charges requests were submitted to juvenile services for the two(2) identified suspects including three (3) counts of motor vehicle theft, two (2) counts of burglary 4th degree, and three (3) counts of MDOP over $1,000.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation at 410-548-4898