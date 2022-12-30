Two Minivans And One Type 'A' School Bus Stolen From Wicomico County Board Of Education

SALISBURY, Md. - Thieves hit the Wicomico County School Board of Education parking lot earlier this week.
The thieves stole three vehicles, two minivans and a type "A" school bus.
The Wicomico County Sheriffs Department tells us that one of the minivans and the type 'A' school bus have been recovered. And while their in the hands of police, the sheriffs department are testing them for DNA and fingerprints.
But the investigation is still active as police search for the last vehicle.
Captain Richard Wiersberg says the Board of Education members knew of at least one missing vehicle early on Wednesday. He added, "in the afternoon, when they were doing inventory of all the vehicles, they found out two minivans were stolen."
The investigator's search for evidence has gone well so far.
"We have recovered two of the vehicles. One locally and one up in Hurlock. We are still searching for one of the minivans at this time," says Wiersberg.
The sheriffs department says they haven't figured out a motive yet.
"I don't know if they're just bored or if it's an easy target. We're still looking into that. We don't think they're juveniles at this time just based on how the vehicles were. But we don't want to rule anything out we're doing all the investigation that we can," says Wiersberg.
The sheriffs department so no damages were made to the type "A" school bus or minivan. However, damages to the third vehicle is unknown as it is still outstanding.
Investigators believe whoever stole them cut the lock at the parking lot gate of the Board of Education transportation center.
The Wicomico County Board of Education has yet to provide a statement.