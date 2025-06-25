DELAWARE - A Delaware State Trooper and a suspect were both seriously injured following two connected stolen car chases through Kent and Sussex Counties earlier this month.
The driver of one of the cars during the pursuit was a 10-year-old boy, according to police.
Investigators say Delaware State Police first observed a blue Hyundai Sonata following a blue Hyundai Santa Fe closely on Friday, June 20, at about 5 a.m. Both vehicles had Maryland plates, and a check revealed both had been reported stolen from Baltimore County, MD.
DSP then attempted to stop the vehicles. Police say both sped off, and two separate chases ensued.
The Santa Fe
Authorities say the stolen Santa Fe sped through Kent and Sussex counties. At one point, the driver slammed on the brakes, causing the pursuing trooper to crash into the back of the car.
The pursuit finally ended when the Santa Fe lost control and crashed into the woods near South Old State Road and Dupont Boulevard in Georgetown, according to police. Investigators say the driver, Kyle Norman, 20, of Baltimore, was seriously injured and flown to a nearby hospital. The Santa Fe’s passengers included a 13-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl, and Hailey Warren, 20, also of Baltimore. All three were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.
The pursuing trooper was also seriously wounded in the crash and was taken to the hospital.
The Sonata
Meanwhile, the investigators say the Sonata also led police on a high-speed chase through Kent and Sussex Counties. Troopers were able to deploy stop sticks on Route 1 near Cave Neck Road in Milton, but police then lost sight of the car.
Troopers then responded to Oyster Rocks Road on reports of suspicious individuals on bicycles who were telling neighbors there that their car was disabled. Investigators located the three, identified as Jonathan Bennett, 33, of Baltimore, a 13-year-old girl, and a 10-year-old boy. They were taken into custody without incident.
The Sonata was later found abandoned in Lewes.
Police say the ensuing investigation, including review of video surveillance, revealed Bennett was the front passenger during the chase while the 10-year-old boy was the driver. The 10-year-old could not be criminally charged due to his age and the nature of the offenses, according to DSP.
Charges
Kyle Norman, the driver of the Santa Fe, remains hospitalized. When released, he will be charged with the following, according to police:
Assault 1st Degree Cause Serious Injury to L/E Officer (Felony)
Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony) – 4 counts
Possession of Burglar Tools (Felony)
Receiving Stolen Property Over $1500 (Felony)
Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
Criminal Mischief Over $1000
Endangering the Welfare of a Child – 2 counts
Aggressive Driving
Several Additional Traffic Violations
Hailey Warren was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $4,000 secured bond and charged with:
Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500 (Felony)
Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
Jonathan Bennett, the oldest of the group, was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $11,000 secured bond and charged with the following:
Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500 (Felony)
Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
Possession of Burglar Tools (Felony)
Reckless Endangering 2nd Degree – 2 counts
Endangering the Welfare of a Child – 2 counts