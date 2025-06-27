Common Maryland License Plate - Controversial Web Address

This is an example of a Maryland "War of 1812" license plate. The plates, issued from 2010 to 2016, are still valid with current registrations. They used to have a web address that at one time went to a non-profit organization, but redirected to a gambling website.

The MDOT MVA has announced it has resolved the problem.

MARYLAND - Some Maryland drivers can expect to pay more to renew their vehicle registrations starting next week.

The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) website lists new registration rates slated to take effect July 1, 2025, in keeping with Maryland's FY 2026 budget

Under the updated fee rates, the base registration fee varies depending on a vehicle’s class and weight. 

A full list of the adjusted fees is available on the MVA’s website.

Among the fee changes are a $10 hike in passenger car registration fees for vehicles under 3,500 lbs., a $30 increase for passenger cars over 3,700 lbs., and a $10 increase for motorcycles, according to the MVA. 

This article originally contained information from 2024's increase in registration fees. It has been updated to reflect only the upcoming changes on July 1, 2025.

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

