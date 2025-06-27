MARYLAND - Some Maryland drivers can expect to pay more to renew their vehicle registrations starting next week.
The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) website lists new registration rates slated to take effect July 1, 2025, in keeping with Maryland's FY 2026 budget.
Under the updated fee rates, the base registration fee varies depending on a vehicle’s class and weight.
A full list of the adjusted fees is available on the MVA’s website.
Among the fee changes are a $10 hike in passenger car registration fees for vehicles under 3,500 lbs., a $30 increase for passenger cars over 3,700 lbs., and a $10 increase for motorcycles, according to the MVA.
This article originally contained information from 2024's increase in registration fees. It has been updated to reflect only the upcoming changes on July 1, 2025.