REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a suspicious death in Rehoboth Beach after a man was found dead in a parked car on Tuesday.
According to police, investigators were called to Olive Avenue on June 24 at about 6:30 p.m. on reports of a car emitting a foul odor. Upon arrival, authorities found a grey Mazda CX-5 with Virginia plates legally parked on the street in front of a home.
Inside the car, police say they found the body of a man, partially covered and difficult to see from outside. The investigation was turned over to the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit due to the circumstances.
An autopsy is being conducted to determine cause and manner of death, as well as to confirm the man’s identity, according to DSP.
Anyone who saw the victim’s vehicle or noticed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact police at 302-365-8441.
UPDATE:
On Saturday night DSP announced that the homicide unit had issued a Gold Alert for 53-year-old Vanessa Johnson of Virginia. According to state police, she was last seen in Rehoboth Beach on the morning of June 23, 2025. Detectives are looking for Johnson in connection to the June 24th death investigation.
According to DSP, she is approximately 5’6” tall, weighing approximately 165 lbs., and was last seen wearing loose fitting white top, pants, and a white hair wrap. DSP say her possible destination is unknown, but she has ties to New York City, and Washington, D.C./Northern Virginia.
They add that "attempts to contact or locate her have been unsuccessful, and there is concern for her safety and well-being".
Anyone with information regarding Vanessa Johnson's whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Homicide Unit by calling (302) 365-8441.
Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333