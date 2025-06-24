ANNAPOLIS, MD - Governor Wes Moore has notified Maryland’s public employees of upcoming efforts to slash $121 million in personnel costs, including a hiring freeze, elimination of some vacant positions, and voluntary separations.
In a letter sent on June 24 and obtained by WBOC, Moore says Maryland’s fiscal year 2026 budget requires the executive branch to make the cuts, but also says they are necessary to overcome “challenges” that he says were imposed by the current Trump Administration.
“Our action positions Maryland to more effectively navigate the extreme uncertainty caused by federal actions,” Moore wrote in his email to state employees.
Maryland’s FY2026 begins on July 1.
Moore lists the following as new initiatives, referring to them as “difficult decisions,” to meet the $121 million reductions:
-Identifying opportunities for cost savings such as facility consolidations
-Launching a voluntary buyout program for employees, the details of which will be announced at a later date
-Identifying vacant jobs for elimination
-Implementing a hiring freeze beginning July 1st.
“We have always taken a responsible, deliberate, and innovative approach to making State government work for Marylanders,” Moore wrote. “That commitment will never waver and we will continue to keep you informed. As we navigate the months ahead together, I appreciate your steadfast commitment to public service and to the citizens of Maryland.”
The Maryland Senate Republican Caucus responded on Tuesday to Moore’s announcement, arguing the upcoming actions closely mirrored proposals they had made earlier in the year.
“Back in February, I questioned the wisdom of expanding state government while facing a $2.8 billion deficit,” District 7 Senator J.B. Jennings said. “I said then, and I repeat now: when you’re in a hole, you need to stop digging. The decision to finally enact a hiring freeze and reduce vacant positions is the right one—but it should have happened months ago, before the situation became more urgent. Had the Administration acted sooner, we could have avoided some of the uncertainty that now surrounds state operations and the state workforce.”