MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police announced today they arrested a 58-year-old Millsboro man after a months-long investigation.
DSP say the Sussex County Drug Unit received information that John Bender from Millsboro was dealing drugs from his house. They say detectives then saw evidence of drug-dealing activity and obtained a search warrant for his home on the 32,00 block of South Captains Way in Millsboro.
They executed the search and detained Bender in the house during the search. They say they found:
- 22.9 grams of methamphetamine
- A digital scale
- Drug-packaging materials
- 21 knives defined as deadly weapons
- 4 pairs of brass knuckles
DSP say Bender is a convicted felon and banned from possessing deadly weapons. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $102,200 cash bond, where he was charged with the following:
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 25 counts
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 24 counts
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia