GEORGETOWN, Del. - A 28-year-old Smyrna man has been arrested after a high-speed chase that included multiple traffic violations and two crashes, one of which damaged the Circle in downtown Georgetown, according to Georgetown police.
Georgetown police say that officers originally saw the car speeding down Old Laurel Rd. They attempted to catch up, and they say they saw the car not stop at a stop sign and crash into a ramp at Georgetown Elementary School. Officer turned on their lights, and they say the driver then reversed and fled the scene, speeding again and committing more traffic violations.
The car did not properly navigate around the Circle and crashed into its interior. Officers arrested Dwayne Boney at the scene, where they say he was showing signs of impairment. He was treated at a local hospital and then went back into police custody.
Boney was charged with:
- Two counts of Criminal Mischief ($5,000 or more)
- Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal
- Leaving the Scene of a Property Collision
- Driving Under the Influence
- Failure to Provide Information at the Scene of a Collision
- Failure to Have Insurance Identification
- Two counts of Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign
- Improper Passing
- Driving at an Unreasonable Speed
Boney was released on his own recognizance after he appeared in front of a magistrate.