SR1 & Minos Conaway Grade Separated Intersection Project

LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation and Delaware State Police are reminding drivers that a new speed camera is now active on southbound Route 1 in the Minos Conaway Road Grade-Separated Intersection work zone near Lewes.

DelDOT first announced the upcoming activation of the speed camera on Oct. 7 to help ensure the safety of workers in the area. On Tuesday, Oct. 21, officials confirmed the camera was now active.

DelDOT says the first 21 days following the camera’s activation will be a warning period. Drivers who violate the speed restriction will receive no fine until Nov. 11. Then, first-offense violators will receive a base violation of $20 plus an additional amount added for each mile per hour over the posted work zone speed limit of 50-mph.

Second and subsequent offenses will incur higher fees, according to DelDOT. All violations will be considered civil penalties and no points will be added to driver’s licenses. 

Phase one of the Minos Conaway Road Grade-Separated Intersection began earlier this year with officials expecting the full project to continue into summer of 2028.

WBOC’s Maegan Summers will have more on this story on WBOC News at 6.

 

