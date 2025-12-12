DELMARVA - A quiet and chilly beginning to the weekend is expected to give way to another chance for snow on Delmarva. WBOC will continue to monitor and provide updates both over the air and online.
WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak says much of the peninsula could see a decent snowfall early Sunday, Dec. 14, into Sunday afternoon. Heavier amounts of snow, 3-5 inches if the storm overperforms, are possible closer to the I-95 corridor. Those totals are expected to be progressively lighter the further south you live on Delmarva, with the Mid-Shore and most of Delaware expected to see between 1-3 inches.
WBOC will be live on the air for WBOC News This Morning beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday. After that, you can catch a special winter weather livestream on our WBOC News App, website, and Facebook page at both 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. for the latest on the snow.
We will continue to track the potential snow throughout the weekend and provide updates. Tune in to our broadcasts, and check in on our News and Weather Apps, website, and social media pages to stay in the know!