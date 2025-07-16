LEWES, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has announced Phase 1 construction for the State Route 1 (SR1) and Minos Conaway Rd. Intersection Project near Lewes.
DelDOT says the SR1 and Minos Conaway Grade Separated Intersection Project will start on July 28, and run through December, weather permitting.
Drivers can expect the following traffic impacts according to officials:
- SR1 Northbound traffic will shift west with a barrier wall installed along the east side between SR9 and Nassau Road
- Closure of the southern intersection of Tulip Drive at SR1 beginning July 28 for approximately two months:
- Northbound motorists should use the northern entrance to access Tulip Drive
- Traffic from Tulip Drive will also be directed to use the northern intersection to access SR1 (Coastal Highway)
Trail Access:
- The Georgetown-to-Lewes (G2L) Trail will experience brief impacts during trail tie-in work later in Phase 1
- Trail users may be temporarily impacted during these operations
Motorists are reminded to use caution in the work zone and plan for minor travel delays.
Further project information can be found at DelDOT Projects Portal.