Dover High School student arrested for bringing gun to school

DOVER, Del. - Police say a teen was arrested a day after allegedly bringing a gun to school.
Dover Police Department says on Tuesday, Dec. 2, a Capital School District staff member was informed that a 15-year-old male student, of Clayton, brought a gun to Dover High School the day prior.
Police say the student was arrested when he arrived to school on Wednesday, Dec. 3. The 15-year-old was not in possession of a firearm when taken into custody, but police say "substantial evidence" existed that the original report was accurate. Investigators say they found two handguns associated with the incident at the teen's home.
The 15-year-old was committed to Stevenson House Youth Detention Facility on $36,001 secured bail on the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (2x)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon in a Safe School Zone (2x)
- Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (2x)
Dr. Victoir Cahoon, Superintendent of the Capital School District, gave the following statement:
“Yesterday’s incident underscores the importance of our long-standing partnership with the Dover Police Department and the impact of our School Resource Officers. We remain firmly committed to the safety of every student in our district and will continue working closely with Dover Police to ensure our schools remain secure learning environments.”