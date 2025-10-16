BETHANY BEACH, DE -- The Nor'easter that hit Delmarva's coast earlier this week damaged shorelines in multiple coastal Delaware towns, including Bethany Beach.
Erosion at Bethany Beach caused a steep shelf along the town's boardwalk, ranging from six to eight feet in depth. The damage prompted many of the central beach access points to be shut down for safety reasons, according to town leaders.
Bethany Beach's Mayor Ron Calef told WBOC that there are still access points open at the northern and southern ends of the town's beach. Calef said he was not sure when the central access points would be able to reopen.
Beachgoers crowded around the closed-off access points on Thursday to look at the damage on the beach. Michael Palko, who is visiting from Pennsylvania, was one of those onlookers.
"We were looking forward to taking some beach chairs down and sitting in the sand," Palko said. "But to see that the beach is gone and that it's just a complete drop off was surprising."
Palko said, while walking along the boardwalk, he read one of the informational plaques that referenced the $24 million coastal beach replenishment project from 2023.
"$24 million for the whole coast, and it just shocks me that, just like that, in one event, so much of that restoration work was gone," Palko said. "But if you don't keep up with it, what kind of deterioration would happen in the future? This dune right here, if it were to disappear, what would happen to Bethany?"
Palko said he was impressed with how well the dune held up through the storm, as were other beachgoers, including Donna Kemp.
However, Kemp said she hopes state officials can find more permanent solutions to the erosion affecting Bethany Beach.
"We're dealing with this every year. At least one, if not multiple, nor'easters come through here," Kemp said. "I'm just wondering if there's another solution, rather than so many dollars being spent rebuilding this beach every year. This is a wonderful place for families to enjoy."
Calef said they are coordinating with DNREC to repair and replenish the beach. Calef noted that, due to the fall and winter storm season just beginning, he is not sure how much work will be completed now. The mayor said they are looking into getting emergency funding for beach replenishment, but said there is no guarantee due to a lack in federal funding.
A statement from DNREC regarding repairs along the coast stated that:
"Bethany Beach sustained some of the more visible erosion and dune crossover damage from the storm. Repairs to affected public access points and dune walkovers will take time and will be coordinated as part of upcoming beach maintenance efforts."
The statement continued on to say:
"DNREC field crews are concluding post-storm assessments and will continue to document dune and beach conditions throughout the week. Immediate priorities include addressing debris hazards and public safety concerns along access points before larger-scale dune recovery and beach fill operations can proceed. DNREC will coordinate closely with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and affected municipalities to determine appropriate actions for both federal and state-managed beaches."