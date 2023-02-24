FENWICK ISLAND, Del. -- The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers has informed Delaware coastal towns that beach replenishment projects will begin in mid-March, starting in Rehoboth Beach and eventually making it's way to Fenwick Island.
In December, Delaware lawmakers announced that steps were underway for beach nourishment projects in Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District awarded a contract to Weeks Marine of Cranford, N.J. for $23.8 million to conduct periodic nourishment on three dune and beachfill projects along the Delaware coast.
Contractors will begin pre-construction work in Rehoboth Beach next week, with a goal to begin pumping sand onto the shore on April 1st.
"The schedule calls for them to be finished here well before Memorial Day, so we're very fortunate, and very lucky to be going first," says Kevin Williams, the Rehoboth Beach Director of Public Works.
Fenwick Island, which is last on the list for dredging, will have to deal with the project during the busy summer season. Mayor Natalie Magdeburger says the Army Corp's decision to move North to South makes sense.
"Fenwick Island is always last on the list," says Magdeburger. "We're a dot on the map. But it makes sense. We need beach replenishment, but our northern neighbors really need beach replenishment. Their beaches were really eroded by the Mother's Day storm and Hurricane Ian that came through."
However, she says the project's late start still poses an inconvenience for the town and beachgoers.
"I have received word from the Army Corp of Engineers that they are likely to be working on at least through the Fourth of July, and it's sad," says Magdeburger. "It's something we wish didn't happen because we have a lot of plans this year."
She says the town is working with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers to alleviate issues that may arise, and overall, she is just thankful that Fenwick Island is on the list to be replenished.