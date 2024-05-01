SMYRNA, DE - A James T. Vaughn Correctional Center officer has been arrested on multiple felony charges after investigators say he was smuggling drugs into the prison and distributing them.
According to Delaware State Police, an investigation into possible misconduct by a correctional officer began in March stemming from allegations that an officer was using his position to engage in criminal conduct. Trough their joint investigation, the Delaware Department of Correction (DOC), Department of Justice (DOJ), FBI, and State Police say they learned Jahee White, 31, of Dover, was using his position to smuggle drugs into the Correctional Center and accepting bribes to do so.
“This alleged conduct is deeply troubling,” said Department of Correction Commissioner Terra Taylor. “We hold our employees to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, and any breach of that trust must be met with swift and appropriate action. The joint investigation and arrest underscores our shared dedication to protect the health and wellbeing of incarcerated individuals and correctional staff and to remove the threat of contraband to the safety and security of our correctional facilities.”
White was taken into custody on April 23rd. He is being held on $95,000 cash bond and charged with the following:
-Official Misconduct Position Used to Engage in Criminal Conduct (Felony) – 3 counts
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
-Possess with Intent to Deliver a Counterfeit Controlled Substance (Felony)
-Receiving a Bribe (Felony)
-Promoting Prison Contraband Possess Illegal Narcotic or Prescription Medication with Intent to Deliver (Felony)
-Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
Authorities continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-365-8415.