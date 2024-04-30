MAGNOLIA, DE.- Three people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Magnolia Monday evening.
Delaware State Police say a 38-year-old Magnolia woman was found suffering from several gunshot wounds in the front yard of a home on Cilento Drive around 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Troopers say she died from her injuries.
Investigators say inside the home they found a 43-year-old Magnolia man dead from gunshot wounds. The suspect, a 49-year-man Magnolia man, was also found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to officials.
The identities of the victims have not been released until their families are notified.
They say three children inside the home were unharmed.
DSP believes that the suspect contacted a family member and confessed to shooting his wife and her new boyfriend with intent to kill himself.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is actively investigating this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective M. Csapo by calling 302-741-2729. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.