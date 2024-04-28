MILLSBORO, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a Friday night traffic collision that occurred in Sussex County.
On Friday evening, Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded to a vehicle accident on Bay Farm Road near School Lane in Millsboro, Delaware. The accident was reported as a single vehicle accident, but two vehicles were located at the scene with damage.
Officials say emergency response crew assignments included traffic control, vehicle and patient stabilization (where needed), and the search and evaluation of occupants.
IRVFC say the one vehicle "did not successfully navigate the intersection of Bay Farm Road and School Lane and struck some landscaping decoration to prevent vehicles from accessing the private property while a second unattended vehicle was down the road on the shoulder with rear-end damage".
Authorities do not know if both the vehicles were involved in the same accident. Delaware State Police are searching for an occupant who seemed to have fled the scene.
Delaware State Police are investigating.