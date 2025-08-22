CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - Amenities and access to Assateague Beach in Accomack County were fully closed on Friday as officials work to clean up the coastal mess left by the passage of Hurricane Erin to our east.
Just after 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 22, the Assateague Island National Seashore announced all visitor amenities at the recreational beach were closed due to the damage to the beach's parking lot.
Beach access, the Tom's Cove Visitor Center, and the parking lots were all closed Friday as damage is assessed, according to park officials.
Earlier Friday, the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce announced winds and waves caused by the hurricane were particularly rough on Assateague Beach and water continues to breech the parking lots. Officials said Beach Road was closed at Woodland Trail and is expected to remain closed until the tide recedes and maintenance crews rebuild the parking lots at the beach.
The Chamber of Commerce said there was still some localized flooding on Chincoteague in areas where flooding is expected. The Chincoteague Causeway was reported as fully open and clear as of Friday morning.