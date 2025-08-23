REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Beach Patrol is commending a Good Samaritan beach boy for assisting in a water rescue Saturday morning.
According to Rehoboth Beach Patrol officials, the incident occurred just before 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 23 when a teenage swimmer signaled for help after becoming exhausted in the ocean waters. A young beach attendant then jumped into action.
Rehoboth Beach Patrol tells WBOC the beach boy swam out to the distressed teen with a boogie board, helping the distressed swimmer latch on to the board and bring him back to shore before Rehoboth Beach lifeguards responded to finalize the rescue.
Dewey Beach Beach Patrol was also on the scene to assist, according to Rehoboth Beach Patrol.
After repeated ocean closures due to rough surf surrounding the passing of Hurricane Erin to our east, Rehoboth Beach is currently under a single red flag warning, indicating high-hazard conditions. Officials with the Beach Patrol say the water is open to swimming but at lifeguards’ discretion and with caution. Waves off of Rehoboth Beach are still reaching heights of 4-6 feet as of Saturday, according to Rehoboth Beach Beach Patrol.