DELMARVA. -- The peninsula is no longer within reach of Hurricane Erin, but signs of her presence still linger. On Friday, we took a trip along the coast in Chopper 16 to see what Erin left behind.
Assateague Island, Virginia:
We began our trip in Accomack County, which happened to be the one area on Delmarva that was under a tropical storm warning on Thursday. The first thing we noticed was that waves ran right through some of the grass and dunes that separate the Atlantic Ocean from the Chincoteague Bay.
Chopper 16 also caught a glimpse of a house in the middle of the Chincoteague Bay, and while the home is always surrounded by water, Friday mornings high tide overwhelmed the dock.
As of Friday, the beaches and parking lots are still closed until further notice.
Assateague Island, Maryland:
The beaches in Maryland, however, are open to the public and we saw plenty of people taking advantage of Friday's blue skies and warmer weather. Beachgoers didn't venture out past their ankles into the ocean, but a few surfers were willing to test out the waves.
Ocean City, Maryland:
Crews were busy a little further north in Worcester County. Heavy equipment could be seen removing sand from the inlet parking lot and repairing a broken walkway on the beach.
Delaware:
In Fenwick, one of the most notable things we saw was inland flooding. Entire streets were underwater, yet, drivers could be seen testing their luck.
At the Indian River Inlet, erosion was extremely apparent. Cliff faces might be too strong, but the beach was well on its way towards earning that moniker.
Bethany Beach also had an issue with flooding, and when Chopper 16 flew over the beach on Friday morning it was still closed off to the public. The beach has since opened back up.
In Rehoboth Beach, we didn't see any significant damage or flooding from the air, but we did see a packed beach and a handful of daring souls wading out waste deep into the ocean.