SALISBURY, Md. - After going unsolved for nearly two decades, the Salisbury Police Department has announced an arrest in connection to the murder of Denise Horsey in 2006.
According to the Salisbury Police cold case files, officers were called to a home on Naylor St. on April 8, 2006 on reports of a woman screaming for help. There, police found Horsey suffering from numerous stab wounds. Horsey was taken to a nearby hospital but sadly did not survive. She was 40.
Horsey's murder went unsolved for nearly two decades and no arrests were made.
On Sept. 22, 2025, however, police say they had finally identified and charged a suspect. A Wicomico County Grand Jury indicted Tyrone Leroy Hughey, 43, of Hagerstown, on charges of first and second-degree murder and first and second-degree assault.
“This investigation reflects the commitment the Salisbury Police Department has to our community,” the Salisbury Police Department said in a statement. “No matter how much time passes, we remain determined to seek justice for victims and their families. This case also stands as a reminder that no one is forgotten or left behind, as demonstrated by the determined investigative work and interagency collaboration of SPD and the willingness of caring community members to assist the Department in its efforts.”
According to court records, Hughey was ordered held without bond on Sept. 24 and has an initial hearing scheduled for Oct. 17.
Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 410-548-3165.