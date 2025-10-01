MAGNOLIA, Del. - The Delaware State Police have arrested a Magnolia man on manslaughter and firearm possession charges following a fatal shooting in Kent County on Tuesday night.
Police say they were called to a home on Millchop Lane at about 7:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting. There, troopers say they found a 20-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive.
The ensuing investigation, according to police, revealed that Chase Washington, 23, of Magnolia, was in the home with the victim and was recklessly mishandling a handgun when the gun went off, striking her.
Washington was arrested and taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $100,000 cash bond on the following charges:
-Manslaughter Recklessly Cause the Death of Another Person (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)