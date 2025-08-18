Ocean Pines Police Department

Courtesy: Ocean Pines Association

OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Ocean Pines Police Department has charged a manager at the Ocean Pines Club House Grille with theft after they say nearly $14,000 in bank deposits were found to be missing.

Authorities say the investigation began in July 2 when Ocean Pines food services management reported to police that bank deposits were not being completed and were missing. The ensuing investigation determined a manager of the Club House Grille, Grayson Ashley Mitchell was responsible for the deposits and could not explain what had happened to it, according to police. 

Police say the missing deposits dating back to May 2025 and totaling $13,715 were reportedly handled by Mitchell.

On August 17, Mitchell was charged with felony theft $1,500 - $25,000 and released pending a future court date. 

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you