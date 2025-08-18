OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Ocean Pines Police Department has charged a manager at the Ocean Pines Club House Grille with theft after they say nearly $14,000 in bank deposits were found to be missing.
Authorities say the investigation began in July 2 when Ocean Pines food services management reported to police that bank deposits were not being completed and were missing. The ensuing investigation determined a manager of the Club House Grille, Grayson Ashley Mitchell was responsible for the deposits and could not explain what had happened to it, according to police.
Police say the missing deposits dating back to May 2025 and totaling $13,715 were reportedly handled by Mitchell.
On August 17, Mitchell was charged with felony theft $1,500 - $25,000 and released pending a future court date.