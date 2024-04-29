STEVENSVILLE, MD - Following last month's Francis Scott Key bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland's Department of Transportation (MDOT) is considering measures to enhance the structural integrity of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.
State engineers have indicated they are exploring various options to safeguard the piers of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge with different barriers.
However, M-DOT has emphasized its intention to fortify the entire bridge. The topside of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge is frequently bustling with traffic, but beneath it, barges and container ships navigate the waters, prompting extra precautions.
"There are different things, one's called a fendering system, basically it's a mechanism around a pier that absorbs energy and can divert it away. There are things called dolphins, which are much larger, essentially obstacles that would turn a ship," explained MDOT Secretary Paul Wiedefeld.
Queen Anne's County Commissioner Jim Moran voiced full support for the discussions aimed at enhancing the bridge's structural soundness. According to him, a portion of the bridge shares structural similarities with the Key bridge. While acknowledging similarities between parts of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and the collapsed key bridge, Moran emphasized the importance of focusing on the middle section.
"It's built similar to how the key bridge was built, but again, the water is shallower there. I think the main span is where it's most important because that's where ships are traveling now," Moran said. bridge.
For frequent bridge users, the news brings a sense of reassurance.
"It's great to hear that they're taking action, looking at it right away. It makes me feel a lot safer. I've never felt unsafe, but the key bridge incident kinda makes you question," said Joan McWilliams, owner of My Little Studio in Stevensville.
Officials have been careful to note that they are not stating the bridge is unsafe in any way, but rather, they aim to be better prepared. They added that they are studying bridges worldwide for safety ideas.