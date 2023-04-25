LAUREL, Del.- Two teens have been arrested in connection to a police chase and shooting Monday in Sussex County.
Laurel Police say multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of the Hollybrook Apartment Complex.
Later, the Seaford Police Officer on patrol spotted a car matching the description of the one involved in the shooting. According to police, the officer tried to pull the car over, but the driver did not stop and a police chase began.
The officer briefly lost the car but Delaware State Police Trooper spotted the car and the chase continued southbound on Sussex Highway into Laurel. Laurel Police joined in the chase and the car continued to speed into Delmar.
The Delmar Police Department found the suspect car in the area of the Chestnut Manor Apartments.
Officers and troopers searched the area and found two subjects that investigators say were inside the car. The suspected driver of the car also gave a fake name to officers and was found to be under the influence of alcohol, police say. Both subjects were arrested and transported to the Laurel Police Station for processing.
The suspected driver of the car was identified as 19-year-old Jordan Cheers of Laurel. He was charged by the Laurel Police Department with the following crimes:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Class D Felony)
- Criminal Mischief Over $1000 x2 (Class A Misdemeanor)
- Possession of Marijuana-Related Paraphernalia (Civil Violation)
Cheers was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $9,001 secured bail. In addition, he was charged with Disregarding Police Signal and related traffic charges by Delaware State Police and Seaford Police Department.
The suspected passenger of the suspect vehicle was identified as 19-year-old Michael Hubbard of Seaford. He was charged by the Laurel Police Department with the following crimes:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Class D Felony)
- Possession of Ammunition by Person Prohibited (Class D Felony)
- Criminal Mischief Over $1000 x2 (Class A Misdemeanor)
- Possession of Marijuana-Related Paraphernalia (Civil Violation)
Hubbard was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $16,501 secured bail. In addition, he was also arraigned on multiple charges by the Seaford Police Department.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information related to this case or any other investigation is asked to contact the Laurel Police Department by calling 302-875-2244. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Delaware Crimestoppers by texting "KEYWORD" followed by your information to CRIMES (274637). Tips submitted to Crimestoppers that lead to an arrest are potentially eligible for a cash reward.