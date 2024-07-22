MILTON, DE - Authorities say a 19-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries following a shooting Monday morning.
Delaware State Police say on July 22, around 4:47 a.m., troopers responded to the 14000 block of Collins Street for a report of a shooting. Trooper say they found a 19-year-old man that had been shot in the upper torso. The victim was reportedly taken by ambulance to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
State Police say the victim was living in a shed on the property when an unknown suspect fired several shots into the shed, hitting the victim.
On Tuesday, July 23rd, police say the 19-year-old died from his injuries. His name is currently being withheld pending notification of his family.
The Homicide Unit is actively investigating this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective A. Bluto by calling (302) 741-2859. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.