Chincoteague

(Courtesy of Patrick J. Hendrickson)

 Patrick J. Hendrickson

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - Chincoteague Mayor Denise Bowden announced Tuesday that a blown transformer had caused an island-wide blackout on Tuesday.

According to Bowden, the transformer is located on the mainland near the NASA Wallops Visitors Center. Crews were working to have power restored, the mayor said on social media just before 12:30 p.m.

According to A&N Electric Cooperative’s website, the power outage was first reported at noon on Nov. 25. 5,600 customers were affected, according to ANEC.

A&N Electric Cooperative announced that power had been restored just before 3 p.m. The outage had impacted neighbors in Chincoteague, Wattsville, and Oak Hall, the Cooperative said.

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you