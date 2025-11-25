CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - Chincoteague Mayor Denise Bowden announced Tuesday that a blown transformer had caused an island-wide blackout on Tuesday.
According to Bowden, the transformer is located on the mainland near the NASA Wallops Visitors Center. Crews were working to have power restored, the mayor said on social media just before 12:30 p.m.
According to A&N Electric Cooperative’s website, the power outage was first reported at noon on Nov. 25. 5,600 customers were affected, according to ANEC.
A&N Electric Cooperative announced that power had been restored just before 3 p.m. The outage had impacted neighbors in Chincoteague, Wattsville, and Oak Hall, the Cooperative said.