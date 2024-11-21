MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has rescinded a statewide ban on open-air burning after a review of weather and ground conditions.
According to DNR, recent rainfall in the state has temporarily lessened fire risks, but the state, including the Eastern Shore, continues to experience drought conditions.
According to the newest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, November 21, all of Maryland is in at least experiencing moderate drought conditions. Parts of Queen Anne’s, Kent, and Cecil Counties are currently listed under Extreme Drought.
Following recent rainfall and expected normal weather patterns, DNR says the Maryland Forest Service the statewide ban, first implemented on November 1, was no longer necessary.
“Marylanders were very cooperative during the ban, and as a result the outbreak of new wildfires dropped following its implementation on Nov. 1,” Maryland Forest Service State Fire Supervisor Chris Robertson said. “The statewide burn ban has been a critical tool to minimize damage these last few weeks. We appreciate their patience and are glad to be able to rescind this restriction safely.”
Though the statewide ban has been lifted, individual counties may still have active burn bans in effect. Talbot County officials, for instance, tell WBOC their ban remains in place, though it is set to expire on November 24. An indefinite ban remains in effect in Dorchester County as well.
Worcester County announced the cancellation of their outdoor burn ban effective immediately on November 21. The Ocean City Fire Department says open-air burning is still not permitted with the City without a permit, though beach bonfire permits have resumed.
All of Delaware remains under burn bans as of Thursday morning. Accomack County in Virginia also lifted their burn ban Thursday.