Police-Involved Crash Graphic

Police-Involved Crash Graphic

 MGN

BERLIN, Md.– Emergency crews closed US 50 near Main Street after a Maryland State Trooper-involved crash late Sunday.

The Berlin Fire Company responded to the crash scene on US 50 (Ocean Gateway) east of the MSP Berlin Barracks on Starmer Lane just before 8:30 p.m. on July 12.

According to MSP, a Land Rover was driving north on MD Route 818 when it attempted to cross the intersection at Route 50. Police say the Land Rover failed to yield to oncoming traffic and struck a Maryland State Trooper who was driving east in his marked patrol vehicle. 

The MSP trooper was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital before he was later flown to a local trauma center. The driver of the Land Rover, a 16-year-old, was also flown to a trauma center for treatment.

The Worcester County Sheriff's Office says US 50 was closed in both directions near Main Street as first responders investigated and cleared the scene.

MSP the investigation into the crash is ongoing and will be presented to the Office of the State's Attorney to determine if charges will be filed. 

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Producer

Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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