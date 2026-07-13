BERLIN, Md.– Emergency crews closed US 50 near Main Street after a Maryland State Trooper-involved crash late Sunday.
The Berlin Fire Company responded to the crash scene on US 50 (Ocean Gateway) east of the MSP Berlin Barracks on Starmer Lane just before 8:30 p.m. on July 12.
According to MSP, a Land Rover was driving north on MD Route 818 when it attempted to cross the intersection at Route 50. Police say the Land Rover failed to yield to oncoming traffic and struck a Maryland State Trooper who was driving east in his marked patrol vehicle.
The MSP trooper was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital before he was later flown to a local trauma center. The driver of the Land Rover, a 16-year-old, was also flown to a trauma center for treatment.
The Worcester County Sheriff's Office says US 50 was closed in both directions near Main Street as first responders investigated and cleared the scene.
MSP the investigation into the crash is ongoing and will be presented to the Office of the State's Attorney to determine if charges will be filed.