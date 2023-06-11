GLEN BURNIE, Md. - A problem with a discontinued, but still common Maryland license plate has been resolved.
Between 2010 and 2016, Maryland's standard issue license plate, called the "War of 1812" plate, featured a web address at the bottom: StarSpangled200.org.
That address originally went to a nonprofit organization that raised funds to support events celebrating the 200th anniversary of the War of 1812.
WBOC reported on June 2 that it was discovered that at some point since the plates were discontinued, the web address started redirecting users to a website promoting online gambling in the Philippines.
The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) announced Friday that it had retaken possession of the web address.
"In partnership with the state Department of Information Technology, the MVA engaged the services of a reputable domain broker and was able to successfully recover the URL earlier this week," the MVA said in a statement.
The web address StarSpangled200.org now redirects users to the MDOT MVA homepage.
Maryland does not recall license plates when the standard issue is changed. Older license plate designs remain valid with a current registration and registration stickers.
Anyone with old or deteriorated plates who wishes to replace them can do so through the MDOT MVA for a fee.
There are nearly 800,000 vehicles with valid "War of 1812" license plates on Maryland's roads today.