ANGOLA, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Angola on Friday morning.
Investigators say a Nissan Sentra was driving south on Hollymount Road on May 16 just before 6 a.m. at the same time two flatbed commercial trainers were parked partially in the northbound shoulder and partially in the grass. Authorities say there were orange reflective traffic cones placed alongside the trailers at the time.
For reasons still under investigation, police say the Nissan left the southbound lane and drove into the northbound shoulder, hitting one of the trailers.
The driver, 48-year-old Perry Vance, of Millsboro, died at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-703-3267.