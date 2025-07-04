STEVENSVILLE, MD - Two people were injured after a serious crash on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on Friday.
According to the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, shortly after 11:40am, police responded to the westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge for a two-vehicle crash. At the time of the crash, the westbound span was in two-way operations.
MDTA Police say an investigation suggests that the driver of the passenger vehicle was driving in the eastbound lane, when, for an unknown reason, the passenger vehicle swerved from the eastbound lane into the westbound lanes. The vehicle then crashed into a tractor-trailer.
All lanes were in standstill traffic as emergency units arrived on the scene.
According to police, the driver of the car was transported by helicopter to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with serious injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
One of the lanes reopened just before 1:00pm. All lanes reopened at 2:20pm.
The MDTA Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating this crash. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the police at 410-295-8146.
This is a developing story and will be updated.