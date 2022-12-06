MILFORD, Del. - Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed after being struck by a car near Milford early Sunday evening, authorities said.
Delaware State Police identified the victim as Steven Shehorn, 49, of Milford.
Troopers said that at around 6:30 p.m., a Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound in the right lane on Bay Road and approaching the intersection at Williamsburg Drive. Police said that at the same time, Sherhorn was walking eastbound across Bay Road’s southbound lanes and into the path of the Toyota. Police said Shehorn was wearing dark clothing, not carrying a light, and not using a crosswalk. The driver of the Corolla attempted to brake and swerve to avoid striking Shehorn but was unable to do so, troopers said.
Shehorn was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.
The driver of the Corolla, an 18-year-old woman from Wilmington, Del., was not injured. The front-seat passenger, a 17-year-old man from Newark, Del., was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
No other vehicles were involved in this collision. Bay Road was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Master Cpl. J. Lane by calling 302-698-8457. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.