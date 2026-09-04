DELMARVA– Utility crews were hard at work overnight as strong storms caused power outages across the peninsula.
Delaware Electric Cooperative (DEC), Delmarva Power, Choptank Electric Cooperative and A&N Electric Cooperative all experienced outages, with causes ranging from lightning strikes to downed power lines.
DEC provided updates throughout the night, bringing outage impacts down from over 4,000 customers at 1:45 a.m. to just 102 around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 4.
As of 8 a.m., companies are reporting the following outage numbers:
DEC: 80 outages across Kent and Sussex Counties
Delmarva Power: 353 in Sussex County, 73 in Talbot County, fewer than 10 in Somerset County, Maryland, and Kent County, Delaware
Choptank Electric Cooperative: 45 across Talbot and Caroline Counties
A&N Electric Cooperative: 68 across Accomack County
Neighbors are asked to be patient with utility and cleanup crews as they assess storm damage and restore electricity.
For the latest update, view your utility provider's electrical outage map linked above.