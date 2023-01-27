RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia House Republicans have voted down a range of bills that would have added new restrictions on firearms. Among the measures defeated in a marathon Thursday subcommittee meeting were a ban on assault-style weapons, a college campus gun ban and a gun-storage bill that were priorities for Democrats.
The votes underscore that major action on gun laws is unlikely this year, given the divided control of the General Assembly. The House Public Safety subcommittee also advanced measures supported by gun rights groups that are likely to be defeated in the Senate.