SALISBURY, Md.-The city of Salisbury has announced there will be underground utility maintenance on South Division Street on Monday July 17 at 10 p.m. The City says crews will begin excavating at 9 p.m. and water will be shut off temporarily in the affected area starting at/around 10 p.m. The City says all water will be restored before Tuesday morning for businesses and residents.
Any questions please contact Will White with Salisbury Department of Infrastructure and Development at (410)- 548-3170.