SALISBURY, Md.- During a Tuesday afternoon meeting, the Wicomico County council denied county executive Julie Giordano's request for an attorney. Giordano is taking the council to court over a charter dispute. The request attorney would represent the executive's office, though the council denied Giordano's request.
The issue centers around two different interpretations of the county's charter. Giordano gave the council two names she wanted to fill two vacant positions in her office. Giordano says since the council did not respond in 45 days, the appointments stood. Though the council President John Cannon argues the clock did not start running until well after the council was given the two names. Cannon argues the clock started at the following council meeting.
In short, Giordano said the council violated the charter and wants to take the matter to court. The county's attorney, Paul Wilbur, said he could not represent the executive's office, in it's case against another county branch, the legislature in this case. So Giordano requested money from the council to hire an outside attorney. The council denied that request but offered Wilbur a waiver that would allow him to represent the executive's office.
"It's a little disheartening because there is still a conflict so we are still waiting to be what our next option will be," said Giordano. "So it's going to be moving to the court regardless."
John Cannon said it would be best for the county to move on.
"We would like the executive to find someone else in a collaborative effort, we should move forward," said Cannon.
For privacy reasons, the council could not explain why the two positions were denied. As of Tuesday, the two employees the county denied were working for the county, something Cannon expressed disapproval for.
The county's executive office reiterated that despite this issue, the executive's office and the council are collaborating on numerous projects and that the county is by no means at a stand still.