WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- Trash at the Newland Park Landfill could soon do more than take up space. It could help power homes across Wicomico County.
County officials are exploring a new technology called a WAGABOX. It's a system designed to capture harmful greenhouse gases from landfills and convert them into renewable energy.
Acting Landfill Superintendent Adam Corry said the idea began after conversations with company representatives last year.
"That conversation blossomed into what it is today," Corry said. "It's a way to take a pretty cutting-edge, space-age technology, if you will, and bring a much better solution to Wicomico County."
Corry officially presented the idea to the Wicomico County Council during a work session on Tuesday night.
"It's very exciting, it's very unique," said Councilmember David Ennis.
Landfills naturally produce gases such as methane, and the Newland Park Landfill already has a system to capture some methane and generate a limited amount of electricity.
However, the WAGABOX, according to Corry, would take the process a step further.
"Instead of just burning the energy that you've got from a waste product and creating electricity, we're actually piping in refined renewable natural gas to the utility pipeline," said Corry. "That could represent the heating of around 11% of Wicomico County homes."
The project could also bring economic gains. In addition to job creation, Corry said the renewable gas could generate revenue, and he said federal tax credits and royalties are also on the table. That money would be reinvested in landfill improvements.
"To be able to make those challenging decisions, to say 'yes, it's time to replace that dozer', or 'hey, it's time to do this', or 'hey, do we really need to go back and reevaluate tipping fees?'" said Corry.
Wicomico County Council member David Ennis said the proposal has strong potential.
"We're very fortunate to be in this position and look forward to the very positive impact it's going to make, both from a financial and from an environmental standpoint," Ennis said.
Before moving forward, the county will need to upgrade its current gas collection wells, an estimated $1.5 million project. Corry said the county is applying for a state grant that, if approved, would cover that cost and pave the way for installing the WAGABOX.
If everything goes according to plan, Corry said the system could be installed in about two years, turning everyday household waste into a reliable renewable energy source for Wicomico County neighbors.