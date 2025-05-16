TYASKIN, Md.- Some Wicomico County neighbors are voicing their concerns with a proposed new state park. The Wetipquin Creek State Park was announced by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources in February 2025.
Some neighbors, like Ginny Rosenkranz, whose property backs the proposed state park, say they welcome the park but have some questions.
“I don't know whether they’re going to have parking, what type of parking they are going to have, how large the parking is going to be, how small the parking is going to be,” said Rosenkranz. “If it’s open for hunting here, I would never know who’s going to be there. And they will not, I'm sure, respect the boundaries and just come right onto my property.”
Other concerns include trespassers, traffic and privacy. Neighbor Susan Bowman says
“Nanticoke Road is already heavily trafficked,” said Bowman.
Neighbors that WBOC spoke with say the overarching frustration has been the lack of transparency or communication from DNR.
“I think they should ask us. At least, you know, ‘What do you think about this?’ There is a whole community here,” said Rosenkranz.
“At this point, there’s been no transparency of what’s going on,” said Bowman. “The lack of communication, the lack of transparency, it's just kind of a slap in the face to everyone who’s lived here their whole life.”
Another neighbor, who wished not to be named, wrote to WBOC, “We are also extremely disappointed about the absence of a public hearing concerning this issue. The fact that the state would announce this park without any input from the public truly concerns us.”
In a statement to WBOC, DNR wrote,
“The Department of Natural Resources has not yet taken ownership of the property in Wicomico County that will become Wetipquin Creek State Park. The Department will engage with the community after the acquisition is complete to gather input for constructive ideas on park management and offerings that will blend nicely with the land’s features, existing easements and the surrounding community. In the meantime, [Tuesday’s] meeting with elected officials is part of that outreach process.”
WBOC reached out to County Executive Julie Giordano who wrote, “Wicomico County had no say in the location of the state park. This is entirely a State project between the Department of Natural Resources and a private landowner. While we support increased outdoor access and conservation, the decision on where to site the park ultimately rests with the State.”
DNR says and anticipates closing on the property Summer 2025.