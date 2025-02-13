TYASKIN, Md.- A new state park in Wicomico County is in the works.
On Wednesday the Maryland Board of Public Works approved the acquisition of 446 acres of land along the Wetipquin Creek in Tyaskin. The land is planned to be sold to the state by a private owner for $3.3 million dollars.
Dana Paterra with the Maryland Park Service says this is significant for the state as well as Wicomico County.
“This is a significant development for the state of Maryland. This purchase would basically provide a state park in every county in the state,” said Paterra.
Wicomico County is the last county in the state without a state park.
Paterra says now the state will begin planning for the park.
“We will be assessing the natural and cultural historical resources of the property. We will be evaluating all of the potential recreational uses for public access and we will be working to develop design plans for infrastructure and amenities,” said Paterra.
The Tri-County Bird Club says they are excited for the new park.
“Well, I think it’s great because we need a state park,” said Ellen Lawler, Vice President of the Tri-County Bird Club.
“It’s a really nice area. A lot of birds go to that general area already so if we’ve ever parked there, I know that birdwatchers will enjoy it and I think that people that who just want to get out in nature because there’s a lot of undeveloped land in that part of the county so I think it’ll be a really good park.”
President of the Tri-County Bird Club Mary Huebner says she is excited for potential new trails and amenities for birdwatchers to enjoy.
“It’s just nice to know that the state will take over management of it,” said Huebner.
Paterra says the state has no timeline for opening the state park.