WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Wicomico County Public Schools will prohibit students from using personal electronic devices during the entire school day beginning with the first bell of the 2026-27 school year.
The new “Bell to Bell, No Cell” policy takes effect Sept. 1 and applies from the first bell until dismissal, including instructional periods, lunch, passing periods, shuttle bus transportation and other school-related activities.
Students must keep personal devices powered off or silenced and stored out of sight during the school day. The policy applies to cellphones, smartwatches, earbuds, headphones, wearable technology and other personal devices with communication, recording or photo capabilities.
Students may use personal devices before the first bell and after the dismissal bell.
Wicomico County Public Schools said the policy is intended to reduce distractions, inappropriate recording and social media activity while creating a safer and more focused learning environment.
The policy follows the Joanne C. Benson Maryland Phone-Free Schools Act, signed into law in July. The law requires Maryland school systems to develop and implement policies prohibiting student use of electronic communication devices during the academic school day no later than the start of the 2027-28 school year.
School-issued technology, including laptops, may still be used when directed by staff for instructional purposes.